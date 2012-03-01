BEIRUT, March 1 American journalist Marie
Colvin and French photographer Remi Ochlik were buried in the
Syrian city of Homs where they were killed in shelling eight
days ago, according to videos posted on the Internet.
A man who appeared in the videos showed two bodies wrapped
in white shrouds, marked with their names, and said they were
buried because electricity cuts in the besieged city meant the
bodies could no longer be prevented from decaying.
"Marie Colvin was martyred in Baba Amro because she was
sending ... a humanitarian message, carrying the truth about
what was happening in Baba Amro," said the man, wearing medic's
clothes, surgical mask and a stethoscope.
Activists say Colvin and Ochlik were killed on Feb. 22
during intense bombardment of the Baba Amro district of Homs, a
stronghold of rebels fighting President Bashar al-Assad.
The videos were dated Feb. 27.
French journalists Edith Bouvier, who was wounded in the
same bombardment that killed Colvin and Ochlik, and William
Daniels escaped to Lebanon on Thursday, France's President
Nicolas Sarkozy said.
Their evacuation took place on the same day that most rebels
pulled out of Homs after more then three weeks of bombardment
and siege in which hundreds of people were killed and food,
water and electricity supplies were cut.
Syria's state news agency subsequently reported on Thursday
that authorities had found the bodies of Colvin and Ochlik, and
that they would be transferred to Damascus for DNA tests and
then delivered to the Polish and French embassies.
