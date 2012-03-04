Members of the Syrian Red Crescent carry a casket containing the body of French photographer Remi Ochlik, at Al-Assad University Hospital in Damascus March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

PARIS The bodies of American veteran war correspondent Marie Colvin and French photographer Remi Ochlik, killed last month in the shelling of the Syrian city of Homs, arrived in France on Sunday, France Info radio reported.

A Reuters witness had reported on Saturday the bodies had been handed over to diplomats in Damascus by the Red Crescent.

A French Foreign Ministry spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting By Daniel Flynn; Editing by Sophie Hares)