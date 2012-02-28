Injured British photographer Paul Conroy lies on a stretcher as he is treated by a doctor in Homs February 22, 2012 in this still image taken from a Reuters TV video February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters TV

BEIRUT A British photographer wounded in a Syrian army bombardment of Homs was smuggled safely into neighbouring Lebanon on Tuesday, but the fate of other journalists trapped with him was unclear.

Campaign group Avaaz said it had arranged the escape of Paul Conroy, of London's Sunday Times, from Baba Amro, a rebel-held district of the city where Marie Colvin, a veteran war correspondent at the same newspaper, and French photographer Remi Ochlik were killed on February 22.

Avaaz said it had worked with Syrian activists, several of whom had been killed in the last few days during attempts to evacuate foreign journalists and wounded Syrians from Homs and to bring medical supplies into Baba Amro.

"Paul Conroy's rescue today is a huge relief but this must be tempered with the news that three remain unaccounted for and with our respects for the incredibly courageous activists who died during the evacuation attempts," said Avaaz Executive Director Ricken Patel in a statement.

The Sunday Times said Conroy, who was wounded in the leg in last week's attack, was in good health.

"He is in good shape and in good spirits," it said.

One Avaaz campaigner said journalists Javier Espinosa, Edith Bouvier and William Daniels were believed to be still in Homs.

Some Syrian opposition activists said earlier that Bouvier, a freelance reporter for French newspaper Le Figaro, who has a badly broken leg, had also escaped to Lebanon, but there was no confirmation of this.

The French Foreign Ministry said it could not confirm or deny the report. "We ask people to be extremely cautious with this kind of information," spokesman Bernard Valero told a news briefing in Paris.

"We have no elements at this stage which allow us to confirm what has been published by certain media. No confirmation concerning the situation of our compatriot," Valero said.

British media quoted Conroy's family expressing relief over his escape to Lebanon.

"I have heard that he is out. All I can say is that we are delighted and overjoyed at the news," Conroy's wife Kate said.

Conroy had worked closely with Colvin, including in Libya, where they were among the few journalists reporting from inside the port city Misrata during a prolonged siege by troops loyal to former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

(Additional reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis in Amman and Peter Griffiths in London; Editing by Alistair Lyon)