France's Macron set for landslide majority in parliament, polls show
PARIS French President Emmanuel Macron's party is set for a giant majority in parliament, opinion pollsters said on Sunday after a first round of voting.
DAMASCUS Diplomats in Syria on Saturday received the bodies U.S. journalist Marie Colvin and French photographer Remi Ochlik, who were killed last month during the shelling of the Baba Amro district of the city of Homs.
A Reuters witness said the diplomats, believed to be the French ambassador to Syria, Eric Chevalier, and a representative from the Polish embassy, which is managing U.S. affairs in Syria, had taken the bodies from the Al-Assad University Hospital in Damascus.
(Reporting by Marwan Makdesi; Editing by Sophie Hares)
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May was seeking a deal on Sunday with a small Northern Irish party that she needs to stay in power after a disastrous election that destroyed her authority days before Brexit talks are due to start.