A Turkish journalist holds portraits of American correspondent Marie Colvin (R) and French photographer Remi Ochlik during a demonstration against the killings of journalists in Syria, in front of the Syrian Embassy in Ankara February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

DAMASCUS Diplomats in Syria on Saturday received the bodies U.S. journalist Marie Colvin and French photographer Remi Ochlik, who were killed last month during the shelling of the Baba Amro district of the city of Homs.

A Reuters witness said the diplomats, believed to be the French ambassador to Syria, Eric Chevalier, and a representative from the Polish embassy, which is managing U.S. affairs in Syria, had taken the bodies from the Al-Assad University Hospital in Damascus.

