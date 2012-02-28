(Adds Sarkozy comments, Syrian rescuer death toll)
By Erika Solomon
BEIRUT Feb 28 A British photographer
wounded in a Syrian army bombardment of Homs was smuggled safely
into neighbouring Lebanon on Tuesday, but several Syrians were
killed in the rescue and the fate of other journalists trapped
with him was unclear.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy said he had been informed
that French journalist Edith Bouvier, whose femur was shattered
during heavy shelling of Homs's rebel-held Baba Amro district,
had been evacuated, but he later dampened expectations.
"It has not been confirmed that today she is safe in
Lebanon," Sarkozy said.
Campaign group Avaaz said they had planned photographer Paul
Conroy's rescue but believed Bouvier was still in Homs, where
the veteran Sunday Times war correspondent Marie Colvin and
French photographer Remi Ochlik were killed on Feb. 22.
Avaaz said it had worked with Syrian activists, of whom 13
had been killed in the last few days during attempts to evacuate
foreign journalists and wounded Syrians from Homs.
"Paul Conroy's rescue today is a huge relief but this must
be tempered with the news that three remain unaccounted for and
with our respects for the incredibly courageous activists who
died during the evacuation attempts," said Avaaz Executive
Director Ricken Patel in a statement.
Britain's Sunday Times said Conroy, who was wounded in the
leg in last week's attacks, was in good health.
"He is in good shape and in good spirits," it said.
One Avaaz campaigner said journalists Javier Espinosa and
William Daniels were believed to be still in Homs.
British media quoted Conroy's family expressing relief over
his escape to Lebanon.
"I have heard that he is out. All I can say is that we are
delighted and overjoyed at the news," Conroy's wife Kate said.
Conroy had worked previously with Colvin, an American,
including in Libya, where they were among the few journalists
reporting from inside the port city of Misrata during a
prolonged siege last year by troops loyal to former Libyan
leader Muammar Gaddafi.
(Additional reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis in Amman, Peter
Griffiths in London, writing by Mohammed Abbas; Editing by
Alistair Lyon)