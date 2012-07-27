* One of journalists wounded in escape attempt

* Freed after fixer contacts Syrian rebel forces

AMSTERDAM, July 27 Two photographers, one Dutch and the other British, who were taken hostage last week by al Qaeda-linked militants in northern Syria, have been released, the Netherlands Association for Journalists said on Friday.

Jeroen Oerlemans and British colleague John Cantlie were detained on July 17 while working near the Syrian border with Turkey, it said. Oerlemans was being treated for a gunshot wound suffered in an escape attempt.

The pair were released on Thursday after their fixer escaped and contacted Syrian rebel forces, it said.

Oerlemans was in Turkey recovering from a gunshot wound to the hip, Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad reported, quoting Oerlemans.

"Every day they recited prayers at us. They said we should prepare for death and we were better off not dying as infidels," Oerlemans told the daily.

Handcuffed and blindfolded, they tried to escape on bare feet on their second day as prisoners.

"We ran a couple of hundred metres (yards) uphill. We heard voices, shots, but we kept running. We were convinced; it was either run, or die," Oerlemans said.

A short time later he was shot and they were re-captured.

The kidnapping was apparently carried out by 20 Chechen mercenaries. The hostage-taking was not made public until the men had been released, the association said. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Michael Roddy)