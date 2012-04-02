British vote upset leaves European shares in choppy waters
* Domestically exposed UK stocks drop (Adds detail, updates prices at close)
GENEVA, April 2 Jakob Kellenberger, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), is on his way to Damascus on Monday for talks aimed at expanding aid operations and gaining access to all detainees, the agency said.
Kellenberger, whose two-day visit will include stops in areas affected by the fighting, will press the ICRC's proposal for a daily two-hour ceasefire in order to evacuate wounded and deliver life-saving supplies to civilians, a statement said.
"I am determined to see the ICRC and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent expand their presence, range and scope of activities to address the needs of vulnerable people," he said. "This will be a key element of my talks with the Syrian officials." (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)
* Domestically exposed UK stocks drop (Adds detail, updates prices at close)
June 9 Confectioner Mars Inc, owner of the Mars and M&M brands, said on Friday that it had voluntarily recalled some products sold under the Galaxy brand in the UK and Ireland as it detected the possible presence of Salmonella in the ingredients.