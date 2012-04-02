GENEVA, April 2 Jakob Kellenberger, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), is on his way to Damascus on Monday for talks aimed at expanding aid operations and gaining access to all detainees, the agency said.

Kellenberger, whose two-day visit will include stops in areas affected by the fighting, will press the ICRC's proposal for a daily two-hour ceasefire in order to evacuate wounded and deliver life-saving supplies to civilians, a statement said.

"I am determined to see the ICRC and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent expand their presence, range and scope of activities to address the needs of vulnerable people," he said. "This will be a key element of my talks with the Syrian officials." (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)