Syrians climb a pole and hold flags during a protest against Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Kafranbel near Idlib February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

AMMAN Security forces killed at least 100 people on Tuesday in attacks on the central city of Homs and raids on villages and towns in the province of Idlib near Turkey, the Local Coordination Committees said.

Ten children and three women were among the dead, the opposition activists' organisation, which documents what it describes as killings and human rights abuses by security forces, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom)