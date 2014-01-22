By Erika Solomon
QAMISHLI, Syria Jan 22 In the northeast corner
of Syria, a pocket of stability is emerging amid the country's
civil war. Here the talk is of building, not bombing.
Local leaders have launched projects to revive normal life
and encourage people to stay. They are creating a regional
administration, producing cheap fuel, subsidising seeds for
crops and trying to restore electricity to an area that had lost
power for nearly 24 hours a day. And so far they are fighting
off the forces of both President Bashar al-Assad and the rebels
who want to oust him.
The people now in control here are Kurds, an ethnic group
that forms the majority of the population in parts of northern
Syria, eastern Turkey, northern Iraq and western Iran.
"We have no power or water. Food is short," said Hardin, a
30-year-old teacher, shivering as cold rain began to fall at the
funeral of a Kurdish fighter. "But before, our minds and spirits
were repressed. Now our dreams are becoming reality. This is the
Kurdish moment. Going back to the way we were is not an option.
It would be a betrayal of those who sacrificed their lives."
For years the 30 million Kurds spread across those
territories have been the world's largest ethnic group without
an independent homeland. Only the Kurds in Iraq, who displaced
Iraqi forces in the 1990s when a U.S. and British no-fly zone
was in place against Saddam Hussein, have managed to carve out
an area of real autonomy.
Now some of Syria's 2.2 million Kurds sense an opportunity
to take another step towards the long-term dream of creating an
independent state of "Kurdistan."
On Tuesday, on the eve of peace talks in Switzerland, Kurds
in Syria declared a provincial government in the area. The move
came after international powers denied their request to send a
separate delegation to the peace talks.
Local leaders insist they have no plans for secession but
say they are preparing a local constitution and aim to hold
elections early this year. This is not independence but "local
democratic administration," they say.
Whatever name it goes by, it is another complicating factor
in a war that threatens to remake the Middle East. Syria has
fractured into statelets, with little evidence of any one group
emerging as clear victor.
Both Damascus and neighbouring Turkey fear the Kurds'
growing autonomy will pave the way for secession. Turkey has
closed its border with Syria in a bid to contain such a move.
Ankara, which fought a Kurdish insurgency for decades, has
already strengthened a barbed wire fence that snakes along parts
of the border with Syrian Kurdish regions. Plans to build a wall
there sparked large Kurdish protests.
Ankara, Tehran, Baghdad and Damascus all have a history of
suppressing Kurdish ambitions, often ruthlessly. But with both
Syria and Iraq torn by internal conflicts, and Turkey trying to
make peace with its Kurds, Syria's Kurds see a chance to stake a
claim on territory they say belongs to them.
Locals no longer call this region northeastern Syria, but
"Rojava" - Western Kurdistan.
In Qamishli, a Syrian town close to the border with Turkey,
journalist Mohammed Sharo talked of an emerging sense of Kurdish
community ready to defy official frontiers. "Kurds in Turkey
protested against Turkey's planned wall, while we protested on
the other side from Syria," he said. "The way I feel now is, let
them build the wall. That thing they call a border is no longer
really there."
TOWN BY TOWN
The northeastern Kurds have long been one of Syria's poorest
and most oppressed minorities, with few official rights to the
fertile land they live on or the oil reserves it contains. Their
language, seen as a threat to the rule of Assad's Arab
nationalist party, was banned. Thousands of people were never
given official identity papers. Many of the villages here are no
more than a maze of mud huts.
Nearly three years of rebellion and civil war, which have
killed more than 100,000 people and displaced 6 million, have
inflicted further physical deprivation on the Kurds - but
liberated them psychologically.
While Assad's forces were distracted with their fight
against rebels in Syria's west, Kurdish leaders gradually seized
territory. "We started near the Iraqi border - just one tiny
little checkpoint," said Aldar Xelil, a leading member of the
Democratic Union Party (PYD), the strongest political force in
Kurdish Syria. "And from checkpoint to checkpoint we went across
the entire region. Now we only have two cities to finish:
Qamishli and Hassaka."
A visitor with a single permission slip from the PYD can now
travel the 200 or so kilometers (124 miles) from the verdant
borderlands with Iraq to the flat brown plains outside Ras
al-Ain, which marks the end of Kurdish territory. Such freedom
of movement is impossible in most of the rest of Syria, where
the government or various rebel factions control different towns
and, in some areas, even different roads.
The resurgent sense of Kurdish identity was evident at the
funeral where participants celebrated even as they mourned,
singing songs about "Kurdistan" and "freedom" that would have
been unimaginable before the uprising against Assad.
Beyond the cemetery, rows of ploughed brown fields were
ready for planting. In the town of Amuda, a lanky man with a
droopy moustache was playing his own small part in the battle
for autonomy. Basheer Suleiman patted a truck-sized generator
that he had set up to power a market; its loud groans competed
with honking cars and chatty shoppers as they inspected
vegetables and queued for bread in the muddy central square.
Though Kurdish forces have staunched most of the violence
in the northeast, economic essentials, including electricity,
remain in short supply. Suleiman heads the new Ronak Electric
Company - a lofty name for a group that is cobbling together a
power system using smuggled and looted supplies.
"I got some cables from smugglers. We bought some big
generators from factories here that can no longer operate
because of the war. I even sent a delegation of men east to
(rebel-held) Deir al-Zor and we bought some generators from
looters who ransacked companies," Suleiman said.
The main districts of Amuda now have electricity for about
10 hours a day, split between the morning and evening.
THE OIL QUESTION
Oil could have helped the Kurds' ambitions, but production
stopped after armed groups began stealing crude from the
pipelines, which head to government-held refineries in central
and coastal Syria. To compensate, the PYD seized large
stockpiles of crude and have refined it to make diesel for use
in farmers' tractors and heating stoves. The party sells it at
only 30 lira (10 cents) per litre - cheaper than Assad's
government can offer.
In addition to the military and political bodies, the PYD
has also set up an oil company - "Sadco" - and a "Council for
Economics and Development." The two bodies would not allow
reporters into the Rumeilan oilfield, but they did offer an
interview with Abdelrahman Hamu, head of the economic council.
Wearing a smart fitted blazer, Hamu ushered his visitors
into a black BMW, shoving aside a Kalashnikov laid against the
leather seats, and drove towards an isolated group of shipping
containers, surrounded by a chain-link fence, that serve as a
base for various development projects from making fertilizer to
fuel.
PYD officials say the oilfield will remain untouched until a
political deal is reached on Syria's fate. The problem, however,
is what Kurds will do if the conflict lasts longer than their
crude stockpiles.
If the Kurds did begin to use the Rumeilan oilfield, they
would either have to send oil to Assad's refineries or launch a
costly project to redirect it through Iraqi Kurdistan. Either
would require a deal with forces they are not currently friendly
with. Nevertheless, Hamu is confident that economic interests
will ultimately trump political differences, indicating that he
even hopes for foreign investment.
"We'll make it easy for any company, whatever its
nationality, to invest. If their economic gain will benefit
Syrians here, we will make it easy for them to do that by
speeding up licensing, providing security and a place to work."
Foreign companies would have a tax-free grace period of a year
or two, he said.
MANY HURDLES
Despite such optimism, many problems remain for the
northeast region, both within Syria and with its neighbours in
Turkey and Iraq.
In the main cities of Hassaka and Qamishli, power hangs in
an uneasy balance. Assad's army and some allied militias still
control parts of Qamishli, including some of the city centre, a
nearby military base, and the airport. You can still catch a
flight from Damascus to Qamishli.
The rest of the city, which had a population of 200,000
before the conflict began, is controlled by Kurdish police
forces, called "Asayish," and their allies.
For now, the two sides seem to co-exist. Fighters pass each
other like ghosts. At a square in the heart of the city, Syrian
soldiers on trucks mounted with anti-aircraft guns drove through
a crowd of school children crossing the street, just as a
Kurdish patrol drove past on the other side of the square.
Such is the co-existence of the forces that opponents of the
PYD say it is either aligned with or being duped by Assad's
regime.
"Government ministers still come on visits here. State
employees still get their salaries, the phones still
work, the healthcare system is in place," said Mohammed Ismail,
a member of the rival Kurdish Democratic Party (KDP). "Where is
this local autonomy they speak of?"
The PYD's ambitious slate of social projects is looked on
with suspicion by its opponents, who say it has been handed
power by Assad in an attempt to weaken the opposition. What look
like steps toward autonomy, they argue, are undermining the
Syrian uprising and are actually a charade that will be revealed
if Assad defeats his enemies, at which point Kurdish gains will
be crushed.
Aldar Xelil shrugs with exasperation at the accusations of
an under-the-table deal with the government. "Let the regime
hold on to a base here or there, let it keep its administrative
offices - they exist now in name only. At least they keep paying
the salaries to state employees. People can continue to live. So
yes, we are playing politics," he said.
There are divisions, too, between the Syrian Kurds and those
over the border in Iraq. The two groups speak different
dialects. Though 250,000 Kurds from Syria have moved to live in
Iraqi Kurdistan, there is clear rivalry between the PYD in Syria
and Massoud Barzani, the leader of the Iraqi Kurds.
The dominant fighting force in Kurdish Syria is the People's
Defence Unit (YPG), which is tied to the PYD political party.
Both have an ideology inspired by the Kurdistan Worker's Party
(PKK) in Turkey, and posters of a potbellied and moustachioed
Abdullah Ocalan, the leader of the PKK, are now common in
northeastern Syria.
The YPG has stopped rival groups from entering the Kurdish
enclave. Syrian Kurds suspect Barzani, the leader of the Iraqi
Kurds, of wanting to extend his control into their territory.
Publicly, Barzani has said only that he wants to keep the Kurds
united.
Syrian Kurds also fear interference from Turkey, which has
no desire to see its Kurdish population forge links with an
autonomous region in Syria. Both the PYD and PKK have accused
Turkey of sending Islamists to Syria to fight them - a claim
Ankara denies.
FRACTURED SYRIA
Damascus, too, sees a challenge in the growing Kurdish
autonomy. The chances of recreating a unified Syria with one
central government seem slim, even if a peace settlement can be
reached. Kurdish nationalism adds to the challenge of reuniting
a country now embroiled in the far broader power struggle
between Sunni Muslims - who make up many of the rebels - and the
Shia Muslims of Iran, who back Assad's Alawite sect.
Quite apart from the Kurdish ambitions, the war is creating
mini statelets, some run by the Sunni Muslim rebels, others by
Assad's Alawite minority. As Syria breaks apart, ethnic groups
and sects elsewhere may increasingly question existing borders.
In particular, Kurds and Sunnis in Iraq may argue that they have
more in common with their brethren in Syria than the rest of the
population of Iraq.
Given the array of competing interests, some local
politicians believe a federal system might emerge in Syria. PYD
leader Aldar Xelil said: "I can't imagine that an Alawite or a
Sunni will be able to agree to share a single administration.
There has been too much killing. The whole psychological state
of these communities has changed.
"Perhaps we will have to resort to separating Alawites and
Sunnis and Kurds administratively."
He foresees a federalised system, rather than Syria's Kurds
carving out an entirely new land for themselves.
"A division from Syria itself, it won't happen. A
federalised system though - that is possible."
Nevertheless, some ordinary Kurds still hope to realise a
single, united Kurdish identity. Turkish youths continue to
smuggle themselves in to join the fight in Syria; others from
Turkey and Iran are trying to help Syria's Kurds revive their
culture.
Iranian Kurdish activists and Turkish Kurdish writers are
becoming a source of inspiration in Syria's Kurdish regions. As
Khoshman Qado, a journalist and local poet in Qamishli, put it:
"We have an opportunity to develop our ideas on social issues,
religion, politics. This could become a kind of renaissance for
Kurds."
(With reporting by Isabel Coles in Arbil, Iraq; Edited by
