* Says help coming from Kurds in Turkey and Iraq
* Says Kurds in opposition coalition not representative
By John Irish
PARIS, Nov 13 Islamist groups in northern Syria
are weakening after months of fighting and Kurdish militias are
gaining ground, a top Kurdish leader said on Wednesday, vowing
to continue their advances.
Saleh Muslim, head of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party
(PYD), told Reuters in Paris that Tuesday's announcement of an
interim administration that aims to carve out an autonomous
Syrian Kurdish region was only "provisional" until there was a
viable solution to Syria's civil war.
Long oppressed under Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and
his father before him, Kurds view the war as an opportunity to
gain more autonomy - much as their ethnic kin in neighbouring
Iraq have regarded turmoil there.
Control over Syria's northeast, where Kurds predominate, had
in recent months swung back and forth between them and mainly
Arab Islamist rebels, who strongly oppose what they suspect are
Kurdish plans to secede.
But with a string of military gains across northeastern
Syria, Kurdish militias linked to the PYD are consolidating
their presence.
"About 3,000 of those Salafists have been killed. At the
beginning they were strong, but now they aren't so strong," said
Muslim, whose son was recently killed fighting Islamists.
"We have found no allies and paid for our own bullets."
Muslim said the PYD had received aid, money and weapons from
the Iraq-based Kurdistan Democratic Party and Patriotic Union of
Kurdistan as well as the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which
fought for greater Kurdish autonomy in Turkey for three decades.
When asked if the recent successes could embolden Syrian
Kurdish forces to go beyond majority-controlled Kurdish areas,
Muslim said they had no desire to head to Damascus to help
topple Assad, but would aid all those in areas where Kurds and
Arabs lived together.
"We are willing to go to places where we are living
together. It is not our job to go to areas where there are no
Kurds," he said.
PEACE TALKS
Muslim said about 30 percent of Syria's oil wells were under
Kurdish control, but none were currently producing any oil, and
there were no immediate plans to bring them into operation.
The Kurdish gains indirectly benefit Assad and his Shi'ite
Muslim allies, as they mean more territory slipping out of Sunni
Muslim rebel hands two and a half years into the revolt against
Assad's rule.
Despite allegations that his party had cooperated at some
level with Assad, Muslim said there had been "no contact".
"I don't think Assad would accept autonomy for us because
even until the last minute he refused."
Syrian Kurds number over two million of the total of more
than 25 million Kurds in Syria, Turkey, Iran and Iraq - a people
often described as the world's largest ethnic group without a
state.
Rising Kurdish assertiveness in Syria puts Turkey in a tough
position as it tries to make peace with the PKK.
Muslim said Turkey had not warned his group to stop its
advances in Syria, but was trying to interfere.
"They are trying to divide the Kurds by bringing certain
(Kurdish) parties into the (opposition) Syrian National
Coalition (SNC)," he said. "They are just trying to keep the
Kurds from representing themselves."
Syria's Western-backed SNC opposition agreed on Monday to
attend planned peace talks in Geneva on condition Assad played
no part in a transitional government. Assad has rejected any
precondition that he step down.
Muslim said he would only be ready to join the Geneva talks
if there was a separate Kurdish delegation.
(Reporting by John Irish; editing by Andrew Roche)