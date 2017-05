BEIRUT Hezbollah fighters and gunmen from al-Qaeda's Syria wing Nusra Front clashed on Tuesday in eastern Lebanon on the border with Syria, Hezbollah's television channel and a military source said.

The source said the group ambushed Nusra fighters in "advanced positions" in the outskirts of the mountain towns of Toufeil and Britel.

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny and Sylvia Westall; editing by John Stonestreet)