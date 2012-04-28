(Corrects name of ship)
BEIRUT, April 28 Lebanese authorities have found
weapons on board a ship intercepted in the Mediterranean which
may have been trying to supply Syrian rebels, security sources
said on Saturday.
They said the ship, the Letfallah II, was on its way to
Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli when it was intercepted and
taken to Selaata port, north of Beirut, for inspection.
An overnight search uncovered weapons including
rocket-propelled grenades and rifles in three freight
containers, the sources said.
The Sierra Leone-flagged ship had sailed from Libya, via the
Egyptian port of Alexandria, the sources added.
Syrian authorities have repeatedly said weapons are being
smuggled from neighbouring countries, including Lebanon, to arm
rebels fighting President Bashar al-Assad.
Lebanon's mainly Sunni Muslim city of Tripoli has seen
frequent demonstrations in support of anti-Assad protesters and
insurgents. There have also been armed clashes between minority
Alawites - from the same sect as Assad's ruling family - and
majority Sunnis.
(Reporting by Nazih Siddiq; Editing by Ed Cropley)