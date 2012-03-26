* Syria: "Political forces" in Lebanon aiding rebels
* Syrian envoy denies conflict impacting Lebanon
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, March 26 Armed "terrorist
groups" in Syria have been receiving weapons from supporters in
Lebanon and other states along the Syrian border, Damascus said
in a complaint to the United Nations released on Monday.
"Experts, officials and observers are unanimous that weapons
are being smuggled into Syrian territory from bordering States,
including Lebanon," Syria's U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari said
in a letter sent last week to the U.N. Security Council and
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.
He said there had been multiple "confiscations of weapons,
explosives and explosive devices smuggled from Lebanon to Syria
by certain Lebanese political forces linked to terrorist groups
funded and armed from abroad."
He gave no details about which countries or "Lebanese
political forces" were arming and funding Syrian rebels.
Damascus has repeatedly described armed opposition fighters
determined to topple Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as
terrorists. Assad's 12-month campaign to crush an opposition
inspired by "Arab Spring" uprisings across the Arab world has
killed well over 8,000 civilians, according to U.N. figures.
Qatar and Saudi Arabia - nations that diplomats and analysts
say are eager to undermine Damascus' ally Iran - have voiced
support for the idea of arming Syrian rebels, but they do not
share a border with the country. Syria's neighbor Turkey has
hosted the Syrian Free Army rebel force but denies arming it.
Iraq said last month it had reinforced security along its
Syrian border to prevent arms smuggling, after reports fighters
and weapons were crossing into Syria to help in the fight
against Assad's army and security forces.
Lebanon has had a complicated relationship with Syria, which
continues to exercise some influence over its neighbor despite
the 2005 departure of thousands of Syrian troops and
intelligence operatives from Lebanese soil.
PART OF SYRIAN-LEBANESE BORDER MINED
Ja'afari's letter was a response to Ban's latest report to
the U.N. Security Council on Lebanon, which said that the Syrian
conflict "could have negative ramifications for the stability of
Lebanon."
Ban's report said, "Syrian security forces have continued to
carry out operations along the Syrian-Lebanese border, part of
which has been mined in recent months." It also said that there
have been cross-border incidents that led to civilian deaths and
injuries in Lebanon.
Ja'afari said the issue of "so-called Syrian refugees is, to
a large extent, a fabricated one." Ban's report on Lebanon said
that as of January 27, 2012, over 6,000 displaced Syrians who
fled the bloodshed at home had sought refuge in Lebanon.
"The notable improvement in the security situation (in
Syria) has led sizeable groups to return to their country and
resume their work, which the terrorist groups had prevented them
from doing," Ja'afari said.
"There are, however, terrorist groups that flee to
neighboring States claiming to be innocent refugees who have
been attacked by the security forces," he added.
There are now over 16,000 Syrian refugees in
Lebanon.
The Syrian envoy said any suggestion that Syria's internal
turmoil was having any impact on Lebanon was part of a campaign
intended to the discredit the Syrian leadership. He also made
clear that Damascus was unhappy about Western journalists
defying the Syrian ban on foreign reporters.
"The infiltration of French, American and British
journalists over the border from Lebanon into Syria must be
condemned, as it violates the sovereignty of Lebanon and Syria
alike," Ja'afari said.