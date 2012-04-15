* Syria says cannot protect monitors unless it is involved
* Reserves right to refuse them based on their nationality
* Syria will respond to acts of aggression
By Oliver Holmes
BEIRUT, April 15 The Syrian government said it
could not be responsible for the safety of international
ceasefire monitors unless it is involved in "all steps on the
ground", a government spokeswoman and presidential adviser said
on Sunday.
Bouthaina Shaaban also said Syria, which has lost many
former allies during a violent 13-month crackdown against
opponents of President Bashar al-Assad, reserved the right to
refuse monitors depending on their nationality.
"The duration of the work of observers and priorities
of their movement will be in coordination with the Syrian
government because Syria cannot be responsible for the security
of these observers unless it coordinates and participates in
all steps on the ground," she told reporters in Damascus.
"Syria has the right ... to agree or not to agree on the
nationalities of the observers," she added.
An initial team of U.N. ceasefire monitors is due to arrive
in Syria on Sunday evening and will be deployed on Monday, the
spokesman for international mediator Kofi Annan said.
They will be joined by at least two dozen more in coming days
in line with a United Nations Security Council resolution
adopted on Saturday authorising their deployment, Ahmad Fawzi
said.
But Shabaan's comments will be seen by many as an attempt to
control the international observers, whose mission is to oversee
an already shaky 4-day-old truce. On Sunday, Syrian forces
pounded the central city of Homs, activists said.
Shabaan also hinted that Syria would not uphold the
ceasefire if armed elements of the opposition attacked.
"It is Syria's right to respond to any acts of aggression
against Syrian forces, civilians or private property," she said.
According to Shaaban, the first group of 30 observers will
sign a "protocol" with the Syrian government to pave the way for
a further 220 monitors.
Shaaban said the protocol had been agreed with General
Robert Mood, a Norwegian who led a U.N. negotiating team in
Syria earlier this month, and that further terms will be agreed
with him when he returns to the country.
Syria welcomes the monitors, she said, as they will see acts
of kidnapping, killing and destruction carried out by
"terrorists".
"Spreading these monitors in Syria benefits the country,"
she said.
The U.N. estimates Assad's forces have killed more than
9,000 people in the uprising. Syrian authorities say
foreign-backed militants have killed more than 2,500 soldiers
and police.