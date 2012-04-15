BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIRUT, April 15 The Syrian government said on Sunday it welcomed United Nations ceasefire monitors, media adviser to President Bashar al-Assad Bouthaina Shaaban was quoted by BBC Arabic as saying.
An initial team of U.N. ceasefire monitors is due to arrive in Syria on Sunday evening and will be deployed on Monday, Ahmad Fawzi, spokesman for international mediator Kofi Annan, said earlier on Sunday.
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.