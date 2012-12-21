BRUSSELS Dec 21 NATO chief Anders Fogh
Rasmussen on Friday condemned Syria's firing of short-range
missiles after a NATO source said allied surveillance had
detected new launches of Scud-type missiles in Syria this week.
The source said there had been multiple launches of the
missiles inside Syria on Thursday morning, more than a week
after the alliance first detected Scuds being fired during
Syria's 21-month-old civil war.
Rasmussen said NATO strongly regretted the missile launches.
"I consider (them) acts of a desperate regime approaching
collapse," he told reporters at NATO headquarters.