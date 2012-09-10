GENEVA, Sept 10 Hungarian oil and gas group MOL said on Monday that Syrian oil firm Hayan Petroleum Company (HPC) was continuing oil production at the Hayan field in Syria, even after MOL suspended the field's activities in February, and this was "illegal".

"After the force majeure announcement HPC should have stopped oil activities, however HPC continues production which we consider illegal," MOL's director Jozsef Tatai said at a conference on Monday.

Tatai said he was not aware of the current production level but said it included oil, gas and condensate. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Alison Birrane)