DUBAI Feb 16 Opponents of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad re-elected Burhan Ghalioun as head of the Syrian National Council, a senior member of the body said after a meeting in the Qatari capital Doha on Wednesday.

Opposition leaders last month agreed at a meeting in Istanbul to give Ghalioun a one-month extension as head of the council after earlier rejecting a draft accord he had signed with a rival opposition group. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi Editing by Maria Golovnina)