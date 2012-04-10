* SNC spokeswoman Kodmani says no sign of compliance by
Syria
* Calls for strong resolution by Security Council
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, April 10 Syria forces are not complying
with a deal to halt violence and world powers should take a
strong stand if a U.N. ceasefire plan fails, including imposing
an arms embargo, a spokeswoman for the opposition Syrian
National Council said on Tuesday.
Basma Kodmani said there was no sign yet of government
troops complying with an agreement to withdraw from urban areas
on Tuesday since arrests, house demolitions and shelling were
continuing in various parts of the country.
"More time means more blood," Kodmani told reporters in
Geneva. "It is urgent to end the regime's repression and the
regime itself."
Under the ceasefire plan, brokered by international mediator
Kofi Annan and accepted by President Bashar al-Assad, government
forces would pull back from urban areas on Tuesday, allowing a
full cessation of all hostilities by dawn on Thursday.
If that Thursday deadline passed, Kodmani said, Annan should
tell the U.N. Security Council that his peace plan had to be
"revisited". World powers should consider a resolution "with
teeth" under Chapter 7 of the U.N. charter, including an arms
embargo and "setting a timeline for taking further steps".
This, however, she acknowledged, would require a "serious
shift" in the positions of China and Russia, which have blocked
previous attempts to sanction Syria in the Security Council.
Kodmani, asked about a military intervention, replied: "The
preferred track is to go to the U.N. Security Council to get
members of the Security Council to vote together on a decision."
"Down the line, no option should be ignored," she added.