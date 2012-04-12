EU mergers and takeovers (June 9)
BRUSSELS, June 9 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
GENEVA, April 12 A U.N.-backed ceasefire that took effect in Syria at dawn is only being "partially observed" as heavy weapons and government troops remain deployed in cities, the main opposition movement said on Thursday.
"There is no evidence of a significant withdrawal," the Syrian National Council's spokeswoman Basma Kodmani told a news briefing in Geneva.
"The ceasefire is ... only partially observed... To us it clear that ceasefire implied withdrawal of all heavy weaponry from cities, populated areas. This has not happened."
Kodmani also said that three people had been killed in the towns of Idlib and Hama since the truce deadline expired at six o'clock this morning.
BRUSSELS, June 9 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* J&J Spokesperson says study enrollment in Niraparib is on temporary hold & co anticipates re-opening enrollment soon