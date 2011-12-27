BEIRUT Syria's state news agency SANA reported on Tuesday that terrorists had blown up a section of a gas pipeline near the protest hotbed city of Homs.

"An armed terrorist group targeted and sabotaged a gas pipeline near Rastan in Homs province," SANA wrote in an urgent news flash on its website.

The pipeline was attacked earlier in December but came back into operation after the outage, the news agency said.

SANA said 150 square metres of gas had leaked from the site of the pipeline explosion and cited an official from the oil ministry saying that gas had stopped being pumped.

(Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Louise Ireland/Maria Golovnina)