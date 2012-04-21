Norway oil workers agree wage deal, ending threat of strike
OSLO, June 10 Norwegian oil and gas firms secured a wage agreement with workers on Saturday, ending the threat of a strike that would have cut output at five fields, employers said.
BEIRUT, April 21 Syria's state news agency said that an "armed terrorist" group blew up an oil pipeline in Syria's eastern province of Deir al-Zor, near the border with Iraq, on Saturday.
"An armed terrorist group detonated an improvised explosive device on a oil line near Abu Hammam, in the province of Deir al-Zor, which led to a fire," SANA said, giving no more details.
(Reporting by Oliver Holmes)
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.