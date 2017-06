BEIRUT Jan 3 Syria's state news agency said on Tuesday an "armed terrorist group" blew up a gas pipeline running near the central town of Rastan, cutting off supplies to two power plants.

It said the attack, the fourth on a gas pipeline since the start of an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad last March, would cut off 400 megawatt hours from the electricity network and would add one hour of power cuts daily.

(by Dominic Evans)