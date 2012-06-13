By Nigel Stephenson
HAY-ON-WYE, Wales, June 13 Syrian poet Faraj
Bayrakdar's daughter was just three when he was arrested in 1987
for his political activism. By the time he was released in a
presidential amnesty she was at university.
As the international community continued to wrestle with
efforts to stop escalating violence in Syria that a U.N.
official has described as a civil war, Bayrakdar detailed the
personal cost of opposing Syria's ruling Assad family to book
lovers at Britain's top literary festival in the Welsh town of
Hay-on-Wye.
"This was the biggest pain I have ever experienced,"
Bayrakdar told an audience at the Hay Festival over the weekend.
It was also the reason he reluctantly chose exile in Sweden.
He said his experience of the Syrian government, now led by
President Bashar al-Assad who succeeded his father Hafez in
office, made him very worried when the current unrest began.
"I was not surprised to see that the Syrian regime was so
cruel and shot at the people. But I was really surprised that
the population was going for it from the beginning to the end."
He said the Syrian people were "thankful" for support from
European governments.
"But I think Europe could do more... to support its civil
society to support the Syrian people."
Born in the city of Homs in 1951, Bayrakdar was held without
charge for almost seven years after his arrest in 1987 on
accusations he was a member of a communist party. He was
eventually sentenced to 15 years in jail in 1993. From his cell,
he wrote poetry which was smuggled out.
In Hay, he read from a poem called "Mirrors of Absence",
written from a prison near Damascus between 1997 and 2000. He
said that in Syria, relatives of those arrested were reluctant
to mention prison. Instead, his mother simply said he was
"absent", though everyone knew what that meant.
Bayrakdar was released in 2000 and in 2003 moved to the
Dutch city of Leiden, where he taught Arabic, before returning
to Syria. In 2005, he took up an invitation as a guest writer in
the Swedish capital, where he still lives.
At the time he had a two-year-old son and feared arrest
after signing a declaration calling for normalisation of
relations between Syria and neighbouring Lebanon, so he decided
to stay in Stockholm.
Bayrakdar was originally hosted in Stockholm by the local
branch of the International Cities of Refuge Network (ICORN).
Each city hosts one writer for up to two years who has been
exiled or otherwise silenced.
The network, headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, comprises
40 cities, mostly in Europe but including Mexico City and Miami.
"ICORN focuses on providing a placement for writers because
they are among the first to be targeted," said Shenaz Kedar, who
has managed the Norwich City of Refuge programme at Writers'
Centre Norwich since it was launched in 2006 in the only UK city
in the network.
