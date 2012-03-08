Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
AMMAN, March 8 Syria's currency has fallen around 13 percent in the last 24 hours on the black market in Damascus as consumers and companies sought to hoard dollars, interpreting recent U.S. statements as signals of possible military intervention.
Dealers speaking on the phone from the Syrian capital said it cost as much as 100 Syrian pounds to buy a dollar on the street compared to around 47 a year ago, when the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad began. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Patrick Graham)
June 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
June 12 Deliveries of low-sulphur gasoil for June rose to 3,036 lots, or 303,600 tonnes, InterContinental Exchange data showed on Monday.