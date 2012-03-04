BEIRUT Syrian forces shelled the border town of Qusair on Sunday, sending residents fleeing for safety on foot to neighbouring Lebanon, a Reuters witness said.

"The people said they were sat at home and suddenly the shelling started and they fled. They said it was tank shelling and gunfire," said Reuters reporter Afif Diab.

He spoke at the border to what he said were mainly women fleeing with their children.

Blasts could be heard from the Lebanese border, which is some 12 km (7 miles) from Qusair, he added.

