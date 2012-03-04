France's Macron set for landslide majority in parliament, polls show
PARIS French President Emmanuel Macron's party is set for a giant majority in parliament, opinion pollsters said on Sunday after a first round of voting.
BEIRUT Syrian forces shelled the border town of Qusair on Sunday, sending residents fleeing for safety on foot to neighbouring Lebanon, a Reuters witness said.
"The people said they were sat at home and suddenly the shelling started and they fled. They said it was tank shelling and gunfire," said Reuters reporter Afif Diab.
He spoke at the border to what he said were mainly women fleeing with their children.
Blasts could be heard from the Lebanese border, which is some 12 km (7 miles) from Qusair, he added.
(Reporting by Afif Diab; Writing by Mohammed Abbas; Editing by Sophie Hares)
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May was seeking a deal on Sunday with a small Northern Irish party that she needs to stay in power after a disastrous election that destroyed her authority days before Brexit talks are due to start.