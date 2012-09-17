WASHINGTON, Sept 17 France may be considering
arming Syria's rebels but the U.S. and other Western powers have
yet to find opposition figures they genuinely trust as they
worry over growing jihadi and sectarian forces.
The attack on the U.S. consulate in Libya's Benghazi that
killed its ambassador and anti-American demonstrations elsewhere
this week over an obscure video that ridiculed the Prophet
Mohammad mi ght have no Syria links but will make nervous
governments even more cautious.
Western officials say there is little doubt a growing number
of foreign jihadi fighters are entering the fray, although it is
far from clear whether any have direct links to Al Qaeda. But It
is just one worry amongst many.
"This is not a situation where the U.S. can do much to shape
what happens," says Mona Yacoubian, a former State Department
official and now fellow and Syria expert at the Stimson Centre.
"There has always been a lot of caution within the Obama
Administration on Syria and if anything things are getting more
complicated."
Working with Libya's initially notoriously disorganised
rebels, officials complained, was hard enough; but the
opposition to Syrian President Bashar al Assad seems even more
diffuse.
That makes policy-making much more complicated and supplying
weapons, or even choosing who to talk to, more of a gamble.
"We badly need to identify some political and military
leaders who can make clear that they seek a political settlement
to bring all fighting to an end," said one Western official on
condition of anonymity. "Without that the blood letting
reinforces the worst aspects of sectarianism and makes a soft
landing ever less likely."
Western states have been been on a concerted offensive to
push opposition figures towards greater unity, facilitating
meetings that range from foreign-based conferences to Internet
chats and small border gatherings.
But, beyond pushing in humanitarian aid they fear there is a
limited amount they can do to change the situation on the
ground.
"It's a very difficult situation, and the lack of coherence
of the opposition is probably the biggest single challenge,"
says Melissa Dalton, a senior Pentagon adviser on Syria and the
Middle East currently on sabbatical as a visiting fellow at the
Centre for New American Security.
"Given everything that is at stake, the United States
clearly cannot do nothing. But there are no good scenarios
arising from this conflict, and so the most important strategy
for the United States to pursue is mitigating the risks to its
interests."
That meant to prioritise tracking Syria's chemical weapons,
ensuring militant groups inspired by Al Qaeda were unable to set
up safe havens and preventing weapons from falling into the
wrong hands, she said. It also meant avoiding doing anything to
make matters worse.
DITCHING SNC FOR FSA
Current and former Western officials say their countries
have lost confidence in the Syrian National Council (SNC), the
largely foreign-based body initially courted as a government in
waiting. With some of its meetings dissolving into fisticuffs,
it is increasingly both too chaotic, too sectarian and simply
lacking in a significant support.
The main focus of political and diplomatic effort, they say,
is now the Free Syrian Army (FSA), particularly as its fighters
prove increasingly successful at ousting Assad's forces from
significant portions of the country. But even the FSA, they
worry, may be a unified body in little more than name.
After a sluggish start, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have
been overseeing cross border movements from a secret liason
centre in Turkey. Ankara denies any direct involvement in
channeling of arms across the frontier. U.N. diplomats say Saudi
Arabia and Qatar have been transferring weapons to rebels.
Western states have so far restricted themselves to
"nonlethal" support such as body armour, radios and medical
equipment although a French diplomatic source said early this
month that Paris was considering giving heavy weaponry.
Those with knowledge of events say the United States and
other Western intelligence agencies are already trying to vet
those receiving arms channeled across the Turkish border. Should
France choose to supply arms, it could expect warnings from
Washington if it dealt with those about whom the U.S. had
concern.
But knowing conclusively who anyone is along the chaotic
border, experts say, can be all but impossible.
In principle, the FSA remains commanded by former Syrian
force colonel Rian al-Assad, an early defector who first
announced the rebel group's existence to the world more than a
year ago. But in reality, there are growing suspicions that his
influence and that of the rest of the group's leadership may be
collapsing on the ground.
Kept cloistered by their Turkish military hosts, some Syria
experts say the FSA's headquarters now amounts to little more
than a media centre. The real emerging power bases seem to be
within Syria, particularly in cities such as Aleppo and Idlib
where Assad's forces have ceded some ground.
"CHAOTIC FREE FOR ALL"
"Every group is sending people (separately) to Turkey to ask
for weapons," says Joseph Holliday, a former U.S. Army
intelligence officer and Syria expert now a fellow at the
Institute for the Study of War in Washington DC, describing the
situation as a "free for all"". "Countries, organisations or
just wealthy individuals are talking to these individual groups
and giving what support they want to people that they want."
Dealing with so many players was itself a challenge for
organisations such as the U.S. State Department more used to
working on a national level, he said.
Some groups are already accused of reprisal killings, a
worrying sign for foreign powers who believe agreement with some
of the minority Alawite regime may ultimately prove vital.
Any offer of lethal support, some argue, should bring with
it signed assurances of commitment to a peaceful post-war
transition. But holding the rebels to account afterwards might
prove impossible.
In a potential sign of further escalation, France, which has
a colonial history in Syria and showed itself in Libya to be an
increasingly assertive Mediterranean power, has also voiced
support for a Turkish suggestion of militarily protected
"humanitarian zones".
But as well as worries that any such action would simply
further inflame the situation, the United States in particular
worries that even enforcing a no-fly zone could require it to
move forces currently arrayed against Iran.
Washington is also unpleasantly aware that as things stand,
any such move would be in the face of angry Russian and probably
also Chinese opposition - as well as one of the most militarily
challenging battles of recent decades. The downing of a Turkish
jet earlier this year showed Assad retained a sophisticated air
defence system.
The opposition, however, says Western reticence is already
costing lives. Last week in Istanbul, two senior Aleppo rebels
accused the outside world of simply watching "like a movie"
while thousands died.
"There's a lot of frustration with the West," says former
U.S. Army intelligence officer Holliday "they think we
encouraged them to rise up and then didn't do anything to
support them."