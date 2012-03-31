By Erika Solomon
BEIRUT, March 31 Syrian rebels are ready to stop
fighting the moment the army withdraws its tanks, artillery and
heavy weapons from opposition areas, a spokesman for Free Syrian
Army commanders inside Syria said on Saturday.
Rebels taking part in the year-old revolt against President
Bashar al-Assad's rule say they are still sceptical the
government will commit to a meaningful ceasefire.
But the statement from Lieutenant Colonel Qassim Saad al-Din
was the first time any rebel commander has signalled a
willingness to go along with a ceasefire plan proposed by United
Nations-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan.
Annan has said the army should make the first move to
withdraw from populated centres, but Syria says it must be
allowed to maintain security.
"We cannot accept the presence of tanks and troops in
armoured vehicles among the people. We don't have a problem with
the ceasefire. As soon as they remove their armoured vehicles,
the Free Syrian Army will not fire a single shot," Saad al-Din
told Reuters by telephone from Homs.
Homs has been the centre of armed rebellion against Assad,
whose forces have cracked down fiercely on the unrest, including
a heavy shelling campaign in the central city that killed
hundreds.
It is unclear how much authority Saad al-Din, described as a
spokesman for rebel commanders inside Syria, has over rebel
units. The FSA chain of command is weak and mostly localised.
Top exiled leaders General Mustafa al-Sheikh and Lieutenant
Colonel Riad al-Asaad were unavailable for comment.
"BATTLE OVER"
A rebel officer in Damascus said he agreed in principle with
Saad al-Din's view on the rebel response to the ceasefire plan.
"We don't really believe this is going to work, but in the
unlikely case that Assad was to actually show good will by
stopping this heavy siege of hotspots with tanks and shelling
... then our leaders can issue an order to stop operations and
we will commit to it to show our good intentions," the officer
with Saif al-Haq Brigade said.
More than 9,000 people have been killed in the security
forces' crackdown on an uprising that began as peaceful protests
but turned increasingly bloody when armed rebels began to bring
the fight to Assad's forces.
The government blames the unrest on foreign-backed militants
and says around 3,000 security force members have been killed.
Syria has claimed victory over the opposition in recent
days, saying "the battle to topple" Assad was over. Days of
heavy shelling have driven rebels from key positions in main
cities, but they still launch hit and run attacks on the army.
Saad al-Din said opposition fighters were disappointed that
the international community had not forced Assad to step down.
But he said the rebels' willingness to follow the UN-backed
ceasefire plan did not mean they had given up trying to end
Assad's rule.
"When the army withdraws from the cities, the rebels will go
back to their normal lives. But the world should know this means
that the peaceful protests will return," he said. "Regimes
eventually disappear but the people always remain."