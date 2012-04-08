BEIRUT, April 8 The leader of the rebel Free
Syrian Army (FSA) said on Sunday a peace plan put forward by
international mediator Kofi Annan was bound to fail because
Syria's government would not implement it.
Riad al-Asaad added his group had not been asked to deliver
written guarantees to end the violence in Syria - apparently
contradicting Damascus which on Sunday said it had demanded the
written pledge as a condition for the withdrawal of its troops.
"The regime will not implement this plan. This plan will
fail," he told Reuters by phone from Turkey.
The rebels had already given a verbal promise to stop
fighting if the government did the same. "We have given our word
that if the regime commits to the plan then we will too. We are
honest."
The plan, drawn up by U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan,
requires Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to "begin pullback of
military concentrations in and around population centres" by
Tuesday for a truce to start 48 hours later.