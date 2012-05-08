* Homs, Idlib qualified as civil war, ICRC president says
* Means that some acts there could be considered war crimes
* ICRC to resume Syrian prison visits in Aleppo on May 14
(Adds quotes by Geneva expert on war crimes, new paras 4-6)
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, May 8 Fighting has been so intense in
parts of Syria that at times it has qualified as a localised
civil war, the head of the International Committee of the Red
Cross (ICRC) said on Tuesday.
Jakob Kellenberger said that conflict in Homs and the
province of Idlib this year met the agency's three criteria of a
non-international armed conflict - intensity, duration and the
level of organisation of rebels fighting government forces.
"It can be a situation of internal armed conflict in certain
areas: an example was the fighting in Baba Amro in Homs in
February," Kellenberger told Reuters, making clear the criteria
were not met in the entire country.
Andrew Clapham, director of the Geneva Academy of
International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights, said the
qualification could imply future prosecutions for war crimes.
"It is now clear that certain acts committed by either side
in those places can qualify as war crimes," he told Reuters.
"It also means that the parties will be violating
international humanitarian law if they attack civilians or
civilian objects."
U.N. experts have compiled a list of Syrian figures
suspected of crimes against humanity, but opposition from Russia
and China means they are unlikely to appear in the dock at the
international war crimes court soon.
The ICRC's lawyers and its aid workers in Syria have
studied the question of civil war for much of the 14-month-old
uprising, in which at least 9,000 people have been killed.
Only lately did they determine that Syrian rebels represent
an "organised" opposition force. Kellenberger also noted that
the nature of violence has shifted more to "guerrilla attacks".
In contrast, the ICRC was quick to describe last year's
conflict in Libya as a civil war, once rebels had set up a
headquarters and a command and control structure.
The ICRC assessment means that international humanitarian
law, embodied in the Geneva Conventions laying down the rules of
war, is applicable to both sides in some parts of Syria.
It requires the humane treatment of all people in enemy
hands and the duty to care for the wounded and sick. But it also
means that the parties to the internal conflict are entitled to
attack military targets, under international humanitarian law.
EXPANDING OPERATIONS
The ICRC has distributed supplies in Homs, Hama, Idlib,
Deraa, Aleppo and rural Damascus in recent months. The United
Nations has been largely shut out of conflict-related relief,
but is trying to win Syrian approval for a major aid programme
to help a million Syrians.
Kellenberger appealed for more funds for the ICRC operation
in Syria, now its eighth-largest worldwide with a budget of some
38 million Swiss francs ($41 million) this year, matching Yemen.
The agency has expanded its work, now providing monthly food
parcels for about 100,000 "particularly vulnerable" Syrians.
"The number of people who have very basic needs in terms of
food and non-food items has increased very much. It is not only
consequences of fighting, it partly has to do with isolation of
country through sanctions," Kellenberger told a news briefing.
The ICRC is trying to improve living conditions and restore
public services including clean water for 1.5 million people.
"One of our biggest problems is to ensure wounded and sick
have access to medical care without being afraid of being
ill-treated. One of our biggest concerns is medical staff not
being respected, be it the Syrian Arab Red Crescent or doctors
doing surgery in private residences," he said.
PRISON VISITS TO RESUME
Activists say at least 15,000 people have been arrested by
security forces and many families have no idea where they are.
Kellenberger said ICRC officials would visit detainees in
Aleppo central prison from May 14-23. It will be only their
second prison visit in Syria.
The ICRC's first visit was to Damascus central prison in
September. The programme quickly stalled amid disagreement over
ICRC's standard requirements, which include the right to
interview prisoners in private and make follow-up visits.
"We will try and see how it works in Aleppo, we are fighting
step-by-step to have access to detention centres. This will be a
further step, I think an important step," Kellenberger said.
"If it works we will gradually get a better view."
(Editing by Andrew Roche)