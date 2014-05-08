* Rebel-held and besieged areas are priority for ICRC
* "No end in sight" as hundreds killed or wounded daily
* Aims to boost aid to 1 million people each month
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, May 8 The Red Cross appealed on Thursday
for greater access to civilians in rebel-held and besieged areas
of Syria where the humanitarian situation is "catastrophic",
particularly in the divided northern city of Aleppo and in
suburbs of Damascus.
Basic services and infrastructure in Syria are near collapse
and the economy is at a standstill after three years of
conflict, with millions dependent on food and medical supplies
that are not reaching the most desperate, the aid agency said.
"The scale of the conflict in Syria is unprecedented, and
the stark truth is that there is no end in sight," Robert
Mardini, head of Near and Middle East operations at the
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), told a news
briefing.
"Hundreds of civilians are killed or wounded every day."
In the last few months, President Bashar al-Assad's forces
have conducted an aerial bombardment in Aleppo, dropping barrel
bombs from helicopters on rebel-held districts. Aleppo is
Syria's largest city and was once its business hub.
"Our priority is clearly Aleppo. We have a very substantial
plan of response for Aleppo that would include medical and
surgical aid but also food, non-food items, not only for Aleppo
city but Aleppo province," Mardini said, noting that the ICRC
was already helping to provide clean water in the city.
"This would cover needs of civilians in
government-controlled but also opposition-controlled areas
including besieged areas up north in Nubl and Zahra. For this we
are still waiting for the green light of Syrian government," he
said.
The ICRC is currently providing food, water and other goods
to about 900,000 people in Syria each month, but it has not been
able to reach any besieged areas since visiting Barzeh in the
Rural Damascus district in February after a local ceasefire,
Mardini said.
"Indeed as the crisis is deepening, access is becoming a
challenge everywhere in Syria. The number of checkpoints is
increasing from point A to point B and this is a constant
challenge for our teams," he said.
LARGEST OPERATION WORLDWIDE
The independent agency, which now deploys 240 aid workers in
Syria, aims to step up operations in the country - already its
largest worldwide - to reach 1 million people monthly in the
second half of 2014. It aims to deploy an additional 75 staff.
It appealed on Thursday for a further 76 million Swiss
francs ($86.6 million) to bring its budget for Syria this year
to 139 million Swiss francs and overall budget for Syria and
neighbouring countries hosting 2.7 million refugees to 193
million Swiss francs.
The ICRC is seeking access to Moadamiyah and Douma in Rural
Damascus, "where we know there are very acute needs", he said.
Mardini said the ICRC was working to win acceptance for its
relief work from Islamic groups such as the Nusra Front and
al-Qaeda affiliated ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq) in the north.
"It remains a challenge to engage and to have a meaningful
dialogue. Because this is what we aim for at ICRC, not only
one-off contact, but one on which you can base our presence. And
acceptance for the groups you mentioned, this remains a work in
progress," he said.
"For other groups, things are going in the right direction,"
he said, mentioning the Free Syrian Army.
($1 = 0.8781 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Hugh Lawson)