ABU DHABI, Sept 9 A Syrian state purchasing agency said on Monday it was seeking 135,000 tonnes of white short grain rice after failing to make a purchase in a tender that closed on Aug. 25.

The General Foreign Trade Organisation (GFTO) said it was now seeking the same quantity of rice with a deadline of Oct. 9.

The tender document stated the GFTO was seeking the rice, "due to extreme urgency". (Reporting by Maha El Dahan; editing by Jason Neely)