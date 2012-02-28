GENEVA Feb 28 Syria called on Tuesday for
countries to stop "inciting sectarianism and providing arms" to
opposition forces in the country, and charged that sanctions
imposed by some countries were preventing Damascus from buying
medicines and fuel.
Faysal Khabbaz Hamoui, Syria's ambassador to the United
Nations in Geneva, stormed out of the U.N. Human Rights Council
after delivering an angry speech to the Geneva forum's emergency
debate on the deteriorating situation in Syria called at the
request of Gulf countries and Turkey, and backed by the West.
"We reaffirm to all those alleged friends of the Syrian
people that the simple step to immediately help the Syrian
people is to stop inciting sectarianism, providing arms and
weapons and funding and putting the Syrian people one against
the other," Khabbaz Hamoui said.
"Unjust and unilateral sanctions imposed by some countries
on the Syrian people are preventing access to medicines, to fuel
in all forms as well as electricity, and are also impeding bank
transfers to buy these materials," he said.
