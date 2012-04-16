GENEVA, April 16 U.N. human rights investigators said on Monday that they had received reports of shelling and arrests by Syrian forces since the ceasefire, as well as the executions of some soldiers captured by rebel forces, although the level of violence was generally lower.

In a statement, the team led by Brazilian expert Paulo Pinheiro voiced concern at what it called the "deteriorating humanitarian situation" in Syria where tens of thousands of civilians fled escalating fighting in the run-up to the truce that took effect last week.

It acknowledged generally lower levels of violence in some parts of Syria since the truce, but said "it is seriously concerned over accounts of a number of incidents since then, including the shelling of the Khaldieh neighbourhood and other districts in Homs by government forces and the use of heavy weaponry, such as machine guns in other areas, including Idlib and some suburbs of Damascus.

"The commission is also concerned by reports of new arrests, especially in Hama and Aleppo."