MOSCOW Russia said on Friday it wanted U.N. special envoy Kofi Annan to work more actively with the Syrian opposition and that it would urge him to do so during a visit to Moscow.

Russia has repeatedly defended President Bashar al-Assad at the U.N. Security Council since the start of the conflict in Syria 16 months ago, but held talks with the Syrian opposition this week at which it was urged to do more to end the violence.

Annan is widely expected in Moscow in the next few days although no visit has been announced. Interfax news agency said he was arriving "at the start of next week".

"To be honest, we do not see our partners being as ready (as Russia) to work with the opposition, and Kofi Annan is the main mediator of this process," Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov was quoted as saying by Interfax.

"Unfortunately, so far we don't see any practical results from his and his team's contact with the opposition," he said.

Annan's second visit to Russia since his appointment as special envoy for Syria follows the talks this week in Moscow between Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and two delegations of Syrian opposition leaders.

Both delegations criticised the work of the international community to resolve the crisis, saying the contributions made by Annan, and previously an Arab League monitoring mission, had led to nothing but continued bloodshed.

The opposition has made starting talks with Assad's government conditional on him relinquishing power. But Russia - long a big arms supplier to Damascus and Assad's staunchest supporter among the big powers - has said this is unacceptable and not part of an international peace plan laid out by Annan.

Russia this week handed members of the U.N. Security Council a draft resolution to extend a U.N. mission in Syria for three months so that it can shift focus from monitoring a non-existent truce to securing a political solution to the conflict.

But Russia said on Thursday it would not agree to a threat of sanctions to end the conflict in Syria as the U.N. Security Council began negotiations on a resolution to extend the monitoring mission.

Moscow had previously hosted several Syrian opposition groups, but failed to find common ground with any of them after

Russia and China vetoed U.N. resolutions designed to increase pressure on Assad.

(Editing by Timothy Heritage)