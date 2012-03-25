* U.N.-Arab League envoy on peace mission to Russia, China
* Kremlin wants end to "foreign support" for rebels
* Opposes Western, Arab moves to oust Assad
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, March 25 U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi
Annan was in Moscow on Sunday for talks with President Dmitry
Medvedev of Russia, which has crucial influence over diplomatic
efforts to end the bloodshed in Syria.
The former U.N. chief is visiting Russia and China - the two
powers closest to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as he seeks
to crush an insurgency and silence protests in which the United
Nations says his forces have killed more than 8,000 civilians.
Russia and China have shielded Damascus from U.N. Security
Council condemnation by vetoing two Western-backed resolutions
in six months, including one on Feb. 4 that would have backed an
Arab League call for Assad to step aside.
But they sent a warning signal to Assad last week by
approving a Security Council statement backing Annan's mission
and warning that world powers could take further action if the
killing does not stop soon.
Largely to ensure Russian support, the statement included no
firm deadline for implementation of its demands, potentially
allowing Assad to play for time. It also included no direct call
for Assad to cede power, which Russia would also have opposed.
Russia has voiced enthusiastic support for Annan's six-point
peace plan aimed at ending the violence, securing humanitarian
aid and launching a political dialogue between the government
and opposition groups.
But Moscow, which wants a strong role in diplomacy and is
trying to avoid losing its firmest foothold in the Middle East,
is at odds with Western nations over blame for the bloodshed and
what must be done to stop it.
In a statement ahead of Annan's visit, the Kremlin suggested
Assad's government is ready for dialogue and it is elements of
the opposition, encouraged by contraband arms and foreign
support, that is holding back.
Russia would outline "our essential approach to ensuring a
ceasefire and end to violence in Syria, which will be difficult
to implement without putting an end to external armed and
political support of the opposition," the statement said.
MIXED MESSAGES
"Taking into account that the Syrian authorities are ready
to establish such a dialogue, the key task is to convince the
Syrian opposition to sit down at the negotiation table with the
authorities and reach a peaceful resolution of the crisis," it
said.
The statement marked a return to a more positive assessment
of the government's intentions after Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov sharply criticised Assad in a newspaper interview last
week, saying Syria's leadership had made "very many mistakes".
On Friday, Russia and China voted against a U.N. Human
Rights Council resolution condemning what it called "sharply
escalating" violations by Syrian forces.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said the draft was biased,
"accusing only the Syrian government of violence (and) making no
demands of armed opposition groups."
With ties dating back to the Soviet era, Syria has bought
billions of dollars worth of weapons and hosts Russia's only
naval base outside the former Soviet Union.