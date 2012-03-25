MOSCOW, March 25 Russian President Dmitry
Medvedev voiced strong support on Sunday for U.N.-Arab League
envoy Kofi Annan's mission to end a year of violence in Syria,
saying it could be the last chance to avert an even bloodier
civil war.
"This may be the last chance for Syria to avoid a
long-lasting and bloody civil war. Therefore we will offer you
our full support at any level," Medvedev told Annan at a meeting
at a Moscow airport.
Annan said that "Syria has an opportunity today to work with
me and this mediation process to put an end to the conflict, to
the fighting, allow access to those in need of humanitarian
assistance as well as embark on a political process" that would
lead to a peaceful settlement.