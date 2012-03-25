MOSCOW, March 25 Russia, which accuses other
nations of encouraging opponents of Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad, urged U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan to work hard
with the government and opposition to seek peace, the Foreign
Ministry said on Sunday.
In a meeting with Annan, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
"underscored the need to end violence from all sides and
establish a broad Syrian political dialogue. ... He called on
the special envoy to work actively toward that aim with both the
authorities and the opposition," a statement said.
Lavrov also said that to support Anna's mission, nations
must refrain from interfering in Syria affairs or taking sides
in the confrontation between the government and opponents.