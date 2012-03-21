* Russia hedges its bets on Syrian leader Assad's fate
* Moscow hopes to hold influence in diplomacy and Syrian
transition
* For Putin, ensuring Russia's voice is heard and curbing
Western clout are crucial
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, March 21 One part public relations, one
part cold calculation: Russia's sharper tone toward Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad is calculated to improve Moscow's
image after months shielding him from censure and ensure the
Kremlin a strong diplomatic role regardless of whether he stays
in power.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov took aim at Assad in an
interview broadcast on Tuesday, saying Syria's leadership had
ignored Russia's warnings and made "very many mistakes" that
helped drag the country to the brink of civil war.
The tough tone is part of a growing Russian effort to
distance itself from Assad, whose government is blamed by many
Western and Arab countries for violence the United Nations says
has killed more than 8,000 civilians since a crackdown on
pro-democracy protests began in March 2011.
On Wednesday, Russia supported a U.N. Security Council
statement backing U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan's mission to
end the violence, in a show of unity with the United States and
Europe.
Moscow and Beijing had previously vetoed two Western-backed
resolutions supported by Arab states.
"Clearly Russia doesn't want to be seen as Assad's last line
of defence," said Dmitry Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow
Centre think tank.
Russia has not budged on its most adamant demand: that Assad
must not be pushed out by foreign powers using the Security
Council to promote "regime change", as President-elect Vladimir
Putin and other top officials say happened last year in Libya.
But the criticism, and support for the statement, are signs
that Russia is hedging its bets about Assad's fate and wants as
strong a hand as possible in shaping Syria's future in the event
that he is forced out.
Putin may have calculated that a strong role in a peace
settlement, and a chance for some sway in a post-Assad Syria, is
worth more than close ties with a leader who could be doomed.
"Russia will not be focused on keeping Assad in power for
the sake of keeping Assad in power," said Trenin.
HIGH STAKES
The U.N. statement is not binding, and Moscow bought time
for Assad by negotiating the removal of a specific one-week
deadline for the government to comply with the council's demands
or face potential "further steps", which Russia could block.
It also leaves plenty of room for Syria's government and the
Kremlin to blame Assad's opponents for continued violence, and
includes no direct call for Assad to step aside to make way for
a political dialogue - a condition Russia said was unacceptable.
By cementing Annan's central role in peace efforts, Russia
may hope to keep the issue close to the United Nations, where it
has veto power in the Security Council - and stem any efforts by
Western and Gulf Arab nations to seize the initiative.
If Assad does go, Russia would face a huge challenge in
winning over his opponents, angered by Russia's refusal to push
for his ouster and by its vetoes of two resolutions condemning
his government for the bloodshed.
The stakes are high. Syria has bought billions of dollars
worth of Russian arms and hosts a supply and maintenance
facility on the Mediterranean coast that is Russia's only
military base outside the former Soviet Union.
The Kremlin may hope to steer Syria toward a transition with
political change superficial enough to strengthen Moscow's hope
of maintaining strong ties with Syria, its firmest foothold in
the Middle East.
The intensity of the conflict in Syria means the time when
that was possible may have passed, said Fyodor Lukyanov, editor
of the journal Russia in Global Affairs.
But he said that Russia had used its firm stance in recent
months "to tell the West and Arab countries very clearly and
decisively that ... Russia's position must be heeded."
PUTIN FACTOR
That was crucial for Putin, who is now prime minister and
returns to the Kremlin for a six-year presidential term in May.
Facing protests at home, he made accusations of U.S. and
NATO meddling abroad a theme of his campaign, and had sharply
criticised the March 2011 Security Council resolution that
authorised NATO military intervention in Libya.
Russia let that resolution pass by abstaining. He accused
NATO nations of overstepping their mandate and using the green
light from the Security Council to back rebels who drove Gaddafi
from power.
While Lavrov's language was strong, Russia's insistence that
it is not backing Assad is nothing new. Russia has repeatedly
said its stance has been driven by the desire to uphold
international law, protect a sovereign state from outside
interference and avert civil war, not by self-interest.
Putin rarely spoke of the Syrian conflict until recent
weeks, and when he did it was to say that Assad was no ally and
Russia had no special relationship with Syria.
In the radio interview, Lavrov displayed cool indifference
to the man he met last month on a visit to Damascus.
Asked whether it would be better for Assad to resign and
leave Syria for Moscow or Belarus than to end up hiding like
Gaddafi, he said that "nobody is inviting him to Moscow" and
that it was "up to Assad" and the Syrian people to decide his
political future.