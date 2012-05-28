MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Moscow was deeply alarmed by the massacre in the Syrian town of Houla but that it was clear both President Bashar al-Assad's government and rebels were to blame.

"We are dealing with a situation in which both sides evidently had a hand in the deaths of innocent people," Lavrov said at a joint news conference with visiting British Foreign Secretary William Hague.

Hague said Russia and Britain agreed Kofi Annan's peace plan was "at the moment the only hope" for resolving Syria's crisis and that Russia had an important role to play.

Lavrov said he and Hague agreed both the government and its foes must be pressured to end violence, and the Russian foreign minister criticised nations he said argued that there could be no solution without Assad's exit from power.

(Reporting by Thomas Grove and Nastassia Astrasheuskaya; Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Alison Williams)