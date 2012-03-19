MOSCOW, March 19 Russia's foreign minister
voiced clear support for a plan for daily humanitarian
ceasefires in Syria and promised Russia would press President
Bashar al-Assad's government to accept it, the head of the
International Committee of the Red Cross said on Monday.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov "clearly agreed to and was
supportive of" the idea of a daily two-hour cessation of
hostilities to allow for life-saving aid operations, ICRC
President Jakob Kellenberger told Reuters after talks with
Lavrov.
Asked whether Lavrov had promised that Russia would pressure
Syria's government on the plan, he said, "Yes, very much so."