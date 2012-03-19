* ICRC president says urgent measures needed
* Russia has shielded Assad but backs humanitarian access
* ICRC seeking daily two-hour ceasefires
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, March 19 The humanitarian situation in
Syria is likely get worse, the head of the International
Committee of the Red Cross said on Monday, underlining the need
for "urgent measures" to ease the effects of a year of
bloodshed.
Jakob Kellenberger came to Moscow to ask Russia to help
persuade the Syrian government to allow more access for
humanitarian aid to Syrians trapped in zones of fighting.
The ICRC has been pushing for daily two-hour ceasefires
between government forces and insurgents to allow for relief
delivery and medical evacuations.
Russia's close ties with Syria make it one of the few
countries left with any leverage over President Bashar al-Assad.
But Moscow is increasingly isolated in its support for the
Damascus government, whose forces have killed more than 8,000
people in a year of violence, according to the United Nations.
"Our assessment, unfortunately, is that the humanitarian
situation is most likely to deteriorate," Kellenberger told
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the start of talks.
Kellenberger said he wanted to share the organisation's
assessment and "our convictions about what are the most urgent
measures to be taken in the humanitarian field."
Moscow, with China, has shielded Assad by vetoing two U.N.
Security Council resolutions condemning his government and has
continued delivering arms to Syria under contracts, but has
expressed support for international humanitarian aid efforts.
In a rare show of unity with Western powers, Russia and
China joined other U.N. Security Council members on March 1 in
expressing "deep disappointment" at Syria's failure to allow
U.N. humanitarian aid chief Valerie Amos to visit the country
and said she be allowed in immediately.
Amos has since been allowed to enter Syria, but has called
for unhindered access for humanitarian aid.
The ICRC and Syrian Arab Red Crescent have managed to reach
some areas affected by the fighting, providing thousands of
people with food, medicines and other essential items, but
Kellenberger said much more access was needed.
"A daily cessation in the fighting for a period of at least
two hours remains essential in order for emergency medical
evacuations to take place safely and for aid to reach vulnerable
people swiftly," he said in a statement on Sunday.
"The ICRC is asking for an unambiguous commitment from all
concerned to these breaks in the fighting."