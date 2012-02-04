A Free Syrian Army (FSA) gunman blocks a street during a protest in Reef Damascus, north of Damascus, early February 4, 2012, against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces attacking the town of Homs. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned of a "scandal" if a Western-Arab drafted resolution comes to a vote on Saturday in the U.N. Security Council, the Itar-Tass news agency reported.

The remarks, which Itar-Tass said Lavrov made in an interview to be aired later on state-run Rossiya-1 television, suggest Russia would likely veto the resolution if its latest proposed amendmends were not taken into account.

"If they want another scandal for themselves in the Security Council, then we probably cannot stop them," Lavrov said, according to Itar-Tass. Rossiya-1 said the interview was recorded early on Saturday.

Lavrov said he hoped the draft would not come to a vote without changes "because our amendments to this draft are well-known".

"I sent them to (U.S. Secretary of State) Hillary Clinton yesterday, and to our representative at the United Nations to convey them to our partners," Lavrov was quoted as saying.

"The reasonableness and objectivity of these amendments should not raise any doubts. I hope that a prejudiced view does not prevail over common sense."

(Writing by Steve Gutterman)