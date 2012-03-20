* Moscow can back UN statement if no anti-Assad ultimatum
* Statement backed by Russia would be sign of unity
* Russia has vetoed 2 Security Council resolutions on Syria
By Alexei Anishchuk and Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia said on Tuesday it was
ready to endorse a U.N. Security Council statement backing
U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan's Syrian peace mission as long
it does not present an ultimatum to President Bashar al-Assad's
government.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also repeated Russia's
insistence that Syrian government forces and rebels must cease
fire simultaneously to end a year of bloodshed, a position that
differs starkly to that of the United States.
Lavrov said Russia, which has blocked Security Council
action on Syria for months, was prepared to approve a statement
or resolution supporting the efforts of U.N.-Arab League envoy
Annan. But he added there were "at least two" conditions.
"The Security Council must approve these not as an ultimatum
but ... as a basis for the continuation of efforts to reach
accord between the Syrian government and all opposition groups,"
Lavrov said after talks with Lebanon's foreign minister.
A Western-drafted statement supporting Kofi Annan's peace
efforts and sending a strong message to Damascus to end violence
was circulated on Monday by France. Britain's U.N. envoy said he
hoped it would be adopted on Tuesday.
Annan's plan entails a ceasefire, access for humanitarian
aid and political dialogue with the Syrian opposition.
Lavrov's remarks suggest that Russia, which has shielded
Assad by vetoing two Western-backed Security Council resolutions
condemning his government for a year of bloodshed in which over
8,000 people have died, may seek changes to Annan's text.
The draft statement's threat of "further measures" if Syria
does not comply within seven days seems unpalatable to Russia.
Moscow does not want Western and Arab nations who seek
Assad's removal, saying his military crackdown on a popular
uprising has destroyed his legitimacy, to be able to use a U.N.
resolution to advance their visions of a solution in Syria.
Assad has given Moscow its strongest foothold in the Middle
East, buying billions of dollars worth of Russian arms and
hosting a Mediterranean maintenance and supply facility that is
Russia's only naval base outside the former Soviet Union.
Adoption of a Security Council statement or resolution with
Russian support would raise pressure on Assad and could help
Moscow rehabilitate its image after protecting Assad from
condemnation with the vetoes in October and February.
China, which joined Russia in both vetoes, may be eager to
mend ties with Arab states it relies on for oil supplies.
SIMULTANEOUS CEASEFIRE
But Lavrov made clear there were lines Russia would not
cross for the sake of unity among global powers. He said Moscow
will continue to demand that Assad's government and its
opponents cease fire at the same time.
He called for "clear measures to end the violence wherever
it comes from - and precisely simultaneously, and not in some
order, when it is demanded that the government withdraw all its
units from cities and this is not expected of the opposition."
On Monday, the U.S. State Department underscored its
insistence that Assad must stop the violence first for any
ceasefire to take place. "The sequence that we see is very
clear. It is the regime that bears primary responsibility for
the violence, and they need to stop first," State Department
spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said.
The other condition Lavrov raised for approval of a Security
Council statement was that Annan's plan be published.
In his remarks on Tuesday, Lavrov also dismissed earlier
media reports that said Russian warships had entered the naval
facility at Tartous or were nearby, calling them "fairy tales".
He said only a Russian tanker supporting Moscow's
anti-pirate mission in the Gulf of Aden was stationed at the
Russian facility at the moment, and that its civilian personnel
were protected by a unit of guards.