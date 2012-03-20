* Russia seeks to distance itself from Assad
* Says mistakes by leadership have aggravated crisis
* Reiterates that Assad's exit cannot be precondition
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, March 20 Syria's leadership has made
"very many mistakes" that have aggravated the crisis, Russian
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in remarks broadcast on
Tuesday, seeking to distance Moscow from President Bashar
al-Assad amid a diplomatic push for peace.
Lavrov's comments were some of Russia's toughest criticism
of Damascus in a year of bloodshed, but he also took aim at the
West and reiterated Russia's position that Assad's exit must not
be a precondition for a solution to the crisis.
"We believe the Syrian leadership reacted wrongly to the
first appearance of peaceful protests and, despite making
repeated promises in response to our calls, the Syrian
leadership is making very many mistakes," Lavrov told Russian
radio station Kommersant-FM.
"The things that it is doing in the right direction, it is
doing late," he told Russian radio station Kommersant-FM. "This,
unfortunately, has in many ways led t h e conflict to reach such a
severe stage."
The comments appeared aimed to dispel the widespread
conviction that Russia is Assad's protector and show the world
it is driven by principles, not the desire to prop up an ally
who has given Moscow its firmest foothold in the Middle East.
Russia has shielded Assad from U.N. Security Council censure
by vetoing two resolutions condemning the government for the
violence in which, the United Nations says, more than 8,000
civilians have been killed since the start of a crackdown on
pro-democracy protests in March 2011.
Lavrov said Russia was ready to endorse a Security Council
statement or a resolution backing U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi
Annan's Syrian peace mission as long it does not present an
ultimatum to Assad's government.
"The Security Council must approve these, not as an
ultimatum but ... as a basis for the continuation of efforts to
reach accord between the Syrian government and all opposition
groups," Lavrov said after talks with Lebanon's foreign
minister.
A Western-drafted statement supporting Kofi Annan's peace
efforts and sending a strong message to Damascus to end violence
was circulated on Monday by France. Britain's U.N. envoy said he
hoped it would be adopted on Tuesday.
MEDDLING
Lavrov also repeated Russia's insistence that Syrian
government forces and rebels must cease fire simultaneously - a
position that differs starkly to that of the United States,
which says the government bears primary responsibility for the
violence and must stop first.
Annan's plan entails a ceasefire, access for humanitarian
aid and political dialogue with the Syrian opposition.
Russia has repeatedly called on Assad to implement reforms
faster but has continued to sell weapons to Syria and, with many
Western and Arab nations calling for Assad to step aside, has
accused them of meddling in a sovereign state's affairs.
But Lavrov struck a note of indifference about Assad's fate
even as he said Russia would not press him to quit.
Asked whether it would be better for Assad to resign and
leave Syria for Moscow or Belarus than to end up hiding like
former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, he said, "Nobody is
inviting him to Moscow. It is up to Assad to decide. He will not
decide because Russia is asking him to."