MOSCOW, March 28 Russia called on Syria's
opposition on Wednesday to accept a peace plan put forward by
U.N.-Arab League special envoy Kofi Annan and urged foreign
countries to press the foes of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
to comply.
Moscow, one of Assad's main remaining allies more than a
year into an uprising against his rule, has repeatedly accused
the Syrian opposition of blocking efforts to resolve the
conflict.
Russia's foreign ministry said it was pleased to learn that
Assad had accepted the peace plan, which calls for a ceasefire
and withdrawal of government forces from cities and towns ahead
of political dialogue.
"It is extremely important in this context for Syrian
opposition groups to follow the example of Damascus and clearly
declare their agreement with ... the peaceful resolution
proposals of the U.N.-Arab League special envoy," it said in a
statement.
"Obviously, much also depends now on external players,
particularly those that are capable of influencing the
opposition in a positive way," the ministry added.
Russia and China have shielded Assad from U.N. Security
Council condemnation by vetoing two Western-backed resolutions
condemning his government for the bloodshed.
Annan's six-point plan does not specify that Assad must step
aside as a condition for a political dialogue in Syria.
That pleases Russia, which accuses the United States and its
allies of using humanitarian concerns to push out governments
they do not like. Moscow has said such a condition would amount
to unjustified foreign interference in a sovereign state.
Syria is Moscow's firmest foothold in the Middle East.
Damascus buys billions of dollars worth of weapons and hosts a
Mediterranean supply and maintenance facility that is Russia's
only naval base outside the former Soviet Union.
Syria's splintered opposition leaders reunited under the
Syrian National Council (SNC) umbrella group on Tuesday during a
meeting in Istanbul.
But they remained sceptical about Annan's plan and said they
did not believe Assad was interested in negotiating an end to
the conflict.