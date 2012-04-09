By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, April 9 A Russian diplomat said on
Monday that Moscow was working with the Syrian authorities to
seek an end to violence and the start of talks with their
opponents, but stopped short of publicly pressing the government
to meet a military withdrawal deadline.
Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem was expected to
arrive in Moscow on Monday and meet his Russian counterpart on
Tuesday, the deadline for Syrian government forces to withdraw
from cities and towns under mediator Kofi Annan's peace plan.
Moscow is "working actively with Damascus in order to begin
a political settlement process in (Syria)," state-run Itar-Tass
news agency quoted Russia Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady
Gatilov as saying.
Gatilov reiterated Russia's opposition to interference in
Syria, where it says any change in the government must result
from an internal Syrian political process and not pressure from
foreign countries calling for President Bashar al-Assad's
resignation.
"Attempts to force a solution on Syria from outside will
lead only to an escalation of tension. Everything must follow
from respect for Syria's sovereignty, and violence must be
stopped," Gatilov said, according to Itar-Tass.
Russia has been under pressure from Western and Arab nations
to use its ties with Syria to help ensure Assad abides by the
deal brokered by Annan, the joint U.N.-Arab League envoy.
The deal calls on Syria to begin withdrawing its troops from
around towns and cities by Tuesday and for a truce to start 48
hours later.
Russia has protected Assad by vetoing two U.N. Security
Council resolutions condemning his government for bloodshed in
which the United Nations says its forces have killed more than
9,000 people since a crackdown on protests began in March 2011.
But Russia has championed Annan's mission, backing two U.N.
Security Council statements in its support, and has tried to
distance itself from Assad lately in a sign it wants to retain
diplomatic clout and prepare for any outcome.
Syria has given post-Soviet Russia its firmest foothold in
the Middle East, buying billions of dollars' worth of weapons
and hosting a maintenance and supply facility that is Russia's
only warm-water naval port outside the former Soviet Union.