MOSCOW, April 11 The Syrian government's pledge to stop army operations on Thursday morning means the opposition must now also honour the ceasefire, Russia's deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday.

"The Syrian government has declared it will cease fire as of 6 a.m. on April 12. Now it's up to the armed opposition," Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said on Twitter. "Those are the conditions of the Annan plan."