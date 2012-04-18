* Morocco wants Russia to put pressure on Syrian government
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, April 18 Morocco and a Syrian opposition
group urged Russia on Wednesday to press President Bashar
al-Assad's government to adhere to a ceasefire and pull back
forces in accordance with U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan's
peace plan.
The separate calls on Russia to use its influence on
Damascus to ensure a fragile ceasefire takes hold came in visits
to Moscow by Morocco's foreign minister and members of the
Syrian National Coordination Body, a centrist opposition group.
A week-old truce Assad pledged to enforce has held in some
parts of Syria, but in areas where the opposition is strong the
army has continued to attack and fight rebels, using heavy
weapons in violation of a promise to pull back.
"We continue to wish Annan's mission success and believe the
Russian Federation can play an effective role in convincing the
Syrian government to respect the ceasefire regime and the
conditions for the withdrawal of forces from cities," Moroccan
Foreign Minister Saad-Eddine Al-Othmani told a news conference
after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
A member of the National Coordination Body delegation, which
met Lavrov and other officials and lawmakers during a three-day
visit ending on Wednesday, also said Moscow's role was crucial.
"Russia is the only state which can make the necessary
pressure on the Syrian regime to implement the first part of
Kofi Annan's road map. And for that, they must really be very
strong and very hard with the Syrian regime if it refuses to
implement the first step," Haytham Manna said in English.
Manna told reporters Moscow's response was "more positive
than we expected, and I hope that in the next days we will have
real steps to support Kofi Annan's road map."
Russia has pledged its full support for Annan's peace plan
and last week called on the Syrian government to step up
implementation, but has also put much of the blame for the
bloodshed on the opposition forces.
Lavrov reiterated Russia's calls on Western and Arab states
to ensure government opponents comply with the ceasefire.
Citing media reports, he said there was "more and more
evidence that the armed opposition is trying to ... provoke the
renewal of violence in order to break the ceasefire" and ensure
Annan's plan collapses in hopes of setting the stage for foreign
military intervention.
ANNAN PLAN
Russia adamantly opposes military intervention in Syria.
Moscow says NATO used a U.N. resolution authorising operations
to protect civilians in Libya to help rebels overthrow Muammar
Gaddafi last year and has vowed not let it happen in Syria.
Syria has given post-Soviet Russia its firmest foothold in
the Middle East, buying billions of dollars' worth of weapons
and hosting a maintenance and supply facility that is Russia's
only warm-water naval port outside the former Soviet Union.
Russia has provided Syria with weapons and shielded Assad by
blocking two U.N. Security Council resolutions condemning his
government for a crackdown in which the United Nations says its
forces have killed more than 9,000 people since March 2011.
Meetings with opponents and criticism of Assad indicate
Moscow is hedging its bets and hoping to preserve influence in
Syria if Assad is forced out, but some analysts suspect Russia
is using its clout as a veto-wielding permanent Security Council
member to help the government play for time.
Russia approved a Security Council resolution on Saturday
authorising deployment of an advance team of unarmed observes to
monitor the ceasefire, and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon is
expected to formally propose a 250-strong mission to the
Security Council on Wednesday.
Lavrov said that only U.N. monitors have the authority to
assess implementation of Annan's plan, and suggested Ban had
been dragging his feet.
"We again call on the U.N. secretary-general not to hold off
any longer on the introduction ... of specific proposals on
parameters on the observer mission," he said.