MOSCOW, April 10 Russia urged the Syrian
government on Tuesday to act "more decisively" to implement
international envoy Kofi Annan's peace plan but also said
foreign states should use their influence on opposition groups
to press for an immediate ceasefire.
"We told our Syrian colleague ... we think their actions
could be more active, more decisive in regard to the fulfillment
of the points of the plan," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov told a joint briefing after talks with Syrian Foreign
Minister Walid al-Moualem.
Lavrov said Moualem told him the government had begun
implementing requirements regarding "the use of weapons" in
Syrian cities and towns but did not specifically mention a
withdrawal, which must begin on Tuesday under Annan's plan.
He said Syrian opposition groups must also be committed to
Annan's plan and called on foreign states with influence on them
to use it to promote an immediate ceasefire.